2 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Commercial Fire

By: News 9

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to officials.

The scene is near Northwest 2nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Fire officials did not confirm the extent of the injuries, just that they were transported to the hospital.

All fire crews are safe and accounted for.

There were reports of heavy flames, but after about an hour, the fire has been mostly extinguished.