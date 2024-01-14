2 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Commercial Fire

Two people have been transported to the hospital after a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to officials.

Sunday, January 14th 2024, 10:34 am

By: News 9


Two people have been transported to the hospital after a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to officials.

The scene is near Northwest 2nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

Fire officials did not confirm the extent of the injuries, just that they were transported to the hospital.

All fire crews are safe and accounted for.

There were reports of heavy flames, but after about an hour, the fire has been mostly extinguished.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 13th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024