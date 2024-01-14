Edmond FD Fights Fire For 2 Hours Amid Cold Weather

Edmond firefighters fought a house fire for nearly two hours on Saturday evening as they battled challenges with freezing water.

By: News 9

The scene was near North Bryant Avenue and Danforth Road in Kickingbird Estates.

They say cold temperatures made it extremely difficult to extinguish the fire as they also battled freezing water.

Deputy Chief Chris Denton said several elements contributed to the difficulty.

"Not only is it difficult with the water on the ground, the hoses we got, the water on the firetrucks, freezing lines. It's also very difficult on the firefighters because they are cold," Denton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two people and their pets managed to get out of the home safely.