Edmond FD Fights Fire For 2 Hours Amid Cold Weather

Edmond firefighters fought a house fire for nearly two hours on Saturday evening as they battled challenges with freezing water.

Sunday, January 14th 2024, 10:11 am

By: News 9


Edmond firefighters fought a house fire for nearly two hours on Saturday evening.

The scene was near North Bryant Avenue and Danforth Road in Kickingbird Estates.

They say cold temperatures made it extremely difficult to extinguish the fire as they also battled freezing water.

Deputy Chief Chris Denton said several elements contributed to the difficulty.

"Not only is it difficult with the water on the ground, the hoses we got, the water on the firetrucks, freezing lines. It's also very difficult on the firefighters because they are cold," Denton said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two people and their pets managed to get out of the home safely.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 13th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024

January 14th, 2024