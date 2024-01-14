A commercial fire in northeast Oklahoma City forced a woman to evacuate her two-story home on Saturday.

By: News 9

Woman Escapes Fire At 2-Story Home In SE Oklahoma City

Authorities said it happened on SE 32nd St. where both floors were engulfed in heavy flames when fire crews arrived to the scene.

The top floor partially collapsed into the home's garage, officials said.

Fire officials said the cause is accidental and there is no damage estimate.