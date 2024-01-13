How Do Earthquakes Happen?

According to the United States Geological Survey, a series of earthquakes were recorded in the Oklahoma City metro area on Jan. 12 and 13. Here is some information on how earthquakes happen.
Saturday, January 13th 2024, 1:44 pm
By: News 9
A series of earthquakes were recorded in the Oklahoma City metro area on Jan. 12 and 13, according to the United States Geological Survey. Several earthquakes were recorded, up to 4.4 on the Richter scale. While Oklahoma is not a stranger to earthquakes, USGS says the state hasn’t had one of this magnitude in over a year.
What causes an earthquake?
USGS says an earthquake is caused when two blocks of the earth suddenly slip past one another. The surface where they slip is called the fault orfault plane. When an underground rock suddenly breaks, it causes rapid motion along the fault, which causes seismic waves to shake the ground, according to Michigan Tech University.
How are earthquakes measured?
Earthquakes are recorded by instruments called seismographs. A seismograph is mounted onto the surface of the earth so that when the earth shakes, the entire unit shakes with it except for a mass mounted on a spring, which remains in the same place. As the seismograph shakes under the mass, a recording device on the mass records the relative motion between itself and the rest of the instrument, thus recording the motion of the ground.The Richter scale was developed in 1935 by seismologist Charles Richter to quantify the magnitude or strength, of earthquakes. A single-digit number summarizes an earthquake; the higher the number, the more severe of an earthquake, according to Scientific American.
Are earthquakes common in Oklahoma?
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Approximately fifty minor earthquakes occur in Oklahoma each year, but only an average of one to two are reported felt. USGS says that since 2010, there have been 99 earthquakes in Oklahoma, a 4.0 or greater.According to USGS, the strongest earthquake recorded in Oklahoma was 5.7 on the Richter scale in 2011.
Can scientists predict earthquakes?
Scientists can not predict earthquakes. USGS says scientists have tried many different ways of predicting earthquakes, but none have succeeded. On any particular fault, scientists know there will be another earthquake sometime in the future, but they have no way of telling when it will happen.
How should I prepare my home for an earthquake?
The California Academy says the best way to prepare your home for earthquakes is by checking for hazards. Make sure shelves are fastened securely to walls, brace overhead light fixtures, and store breakable items such as bottled foods, glass, and china in low, closed cabinets with latches.
Get The Daily Update!
Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!