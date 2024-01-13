City Of Edmond Releases Statement Following Earthquakes

Saturday, January 13th 2024, 10:33 am
The City Of Edmond released a statement following a string of earthquakes in the area on Friday night and Saturday morning.
The City of Edmond is inspecting facilities and infrastructure to identify and assess impacts of the recent series of earthquakes. We are in contact with state officials investigating the occurrences, as well as the Corps of Engineers, who will inspect the dam at Arcadia Lake for impacts. All new water and wastewater infrastructure in place as part of the City’s on-going water infrastructure improvements – including water towers – are built to structurally handle the seismic activity, but will be inspected to ensure their integrity and ability to continue to deliver safe, clean water to Edmond residents. Currently, police and fire report no incidents of safety or property impacts, but residents are encouraged to inspect their homes and structures for impacts and ensure they are safe. The City will provide updates on any findings from its inspections or from the state’s assessments.
