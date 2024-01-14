Woman Dies In SE Oklahoma City, Police Search For Suspect

A woman is dead following a shooting Friday night in SE Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police said it happened near SW 29th and Agnew Avenue, where the victim was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.

Investigators said the suspect is not in custody and they are determining what led to the shooting.

No details on a suspect have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.