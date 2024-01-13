Harrah Police Investigate Social Media Threat

According to a post shared by Harrah Police, authorities are investigating an 'unsubstantiated threat' at Harrah High School. Police also stated that there is an ongoing investigation.

There is an enhanced police presence at Harrah High School.

This is the full statement shared on social media:

"We are investigating an unsubstantiated threat at the Harrah High School. Expect to see an enhanced police presence to ensure the safety of the students, parents, and officials. This is currently an ongoing investigation and we will release more information when it becomes available. If you have any questions or have any information please call the Oklahoma County Dispatch Center at 405-869-2501. #harrahpd #stayinformed #seesomethingsaysomething"





In an update Friday night, police stated that due to a threat made on social media:

"First and foremost, we want to assure those who are attending or have family or friends attending tonight's basketball games, that the Harrah Police Department and the Harrah Schools have worked seamlessly to provide a safe environment for the games.

During our investigation, we have learned that a social media site used to fuel the rivalry between Harrah and McLoud was the source of this threat. With the language used and a posted “meme” encouraging those who left the game to wear body armor, we decided to increase security in and around the high school.

We believe we have identified the user of the post and are confident that this person of interest does not attend either school.

As we continue to investigate, I want to express that the Harrah Police Department takes any threat to the schools seriously and if we identify the person or persons making these threats, we will present charges to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

********** End of Update **********

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.