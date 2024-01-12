The potential for hazardous road conditions are high as we head into next week.

Be Prepared: Caution For Drivers Ahead Of Winter Weather In Oklahoma

Police are urging caution for drivers as Oklahoma prepares for a winter blast.

The potential for hazardous road conditions are high as we head into next week.

Oklahoma law enforcement urges drivers that have to go out to make sure they have the essentials, just in case they get stuck for a while.

When the conditions deteriorate, a commute can fall apart in an instant.

“You get a little overconfident, you start driving too fast and then all of the sudden you hit a slick spot and your car loses control,” Oklahoma City PoliceChief Wade Gourley said.

As the volume of these crashes increases, so do response times.

Oklahoma City police say they will respond when needed, but it may take some time.

Some law enforcement agencies simply get stretched too thin when accidents pile up, and may stop responding to non-injury crashes altogether.

Oklahoma City police recommend making your first move after a crash one of safety.

“If no one is injured [and] your vehicle is moveable, go ahead and move to a safe spot to exchange that information,” Oklahoma City Police Public Information Officer Dillon Quirk said.

A slide off the road could mean a long wait for a tow.

AAA recommends having a roadside kit. A kit that is complete with jumper cables, flashlights, and a first aid kit.

Oklahoma City police say that’s not all.

“Make sure if you have to go out your car is filled with gas, that your cellphone has a full battery, that you've got blankets, snacks [and] water,” Quirk said.

In single-digit temps you're safest in your car, but getting that car warm in the first place also comes with a warning from the Chief.

“Understand that thieves are out there looking as the weather gets colder,” Gourley said. He says they’re looking for cars that are preheating and unattended.

“They look for those vehicles that are running and unlocked and they'll jump in there. It's an easy target,” Gourley said.

Not only is it an easy target, but it also violates a city ordinance.

To prevent yourself from being a target of thieves, or the elements, the advice from police is simple.

Don’t go out if you don’t have to.

City leaders say trucks will be out in 12-hour shifts 24 hours a day clearing the nearly 1800 miles of snow routes.

They are set to begin once precipitation starts.