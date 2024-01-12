Oklahoma City Municipal Court Sessions Canceled Tuesday Due To Severe Weather

All Oklahoma City Municipal Court sessions have been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to extreme winter weather.

Friday, January 12th 2024, 1:33 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Defendants will be notified of their new court date, according to Oklahoma City.

Continuances will be granted without a fee for Wednesday, Jan. 17 cases for any defendant or attorney who requests one, the city says.

For those wishing to pay fines in person, the public counter will still be open, according to the city. Fines can also be made over the phone by calling (405) 297-3898 or logging on to okc.gov.

The court will also be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
