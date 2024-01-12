Pet Of The Week: Bindi

Bindi, a sweet 7-year-old dog is our Pet Of The Week.

By: News 9

Bindi is a 7-year-old dog that likes long walks, playing fetch, and cuddling.

She is house-trained but may need help adjusting to a new routine.

She is a sweet dog that loves being around people and enjoys her stuffed animals.

-

The OK Humane Adoption Center is having a special adoption event on January 12th and 13th for dogs that have been in our program the longest.

Some of these long-stay dogs have been without foster homes for months and are ready to find homes.

All long-stay dogs will have $75 adoption fees. They are spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Visit okhumane.org to see all our available dogs and stop by the adoption center at 7500 N. Western Ave. to meet them in person.

-

The Oklahoma Humane Statewide Initiative is offering low-cost flu vaccinations on January 20th at Bar K.

They will be offering canine flu vaccinations for $50 and other low-cost vaccinations for dogs available.