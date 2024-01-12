Students Partake In Bullying Prevention Program Originally Created With U.S. Navy Seals

Friday, January 12th 2024, 12:22 pm
According to the Centers for Disease Control, bullying is widespread and can have serious health consequences for young people. Furthermore, harms are not just felt by the person being bullied.
Astrid Martinez takes us inside the middle school teaching students to be up standers instead of bystanders with a program called EVERFI.
