Emergency Crew Responds To Large Fire On N 1-35 Service Road

Crews extinguished a large trailer fire near North I-35 Service Road.

Friday, January 12th 2024, 6:20 am

By: News 9


Emergency crews extinguished a fire on Interstate 35 Service Road between NE 23rd Street and NE 36th Street.

Large flames engulfed a trailer home, but fire crews were able to keep it contained.

There may still be smoke in the area.

We do not have any information on injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
