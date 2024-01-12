Friday, January 12th 2024, 4:03 am
Links Mentioned On Jan. 12, 2024
The Real Time Information Center is solving violent crimes through the use of technology. The center recently helped our investigators solve a fatal hit-and-run. You can register the location of your surveillance cameras online by clicking HERE to help us investigate crimes when they happen.
