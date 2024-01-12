Links Mentioned On Jan. 12, 2024

Links Mentioned On Jan. 12, 2024

Friday, January 12th 2024, 4:03 am

By: News 9


Links Mentioned On Jan. 12, 2024

The Real Time Information Center is solving violent crimes through the use of technology. The center recently helped our investigators solve a fatal hit-and-run. You can register the location of your surveillance cameras online by clicking HERE to help us investigate crimes when they happen.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024