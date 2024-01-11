Oklahoma City Zoo Closes For Two Days Due To Incoming Inclement Weather

Thursday, January 11th 2024, 1:57 pm
The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced that they are closing for two days due to inclement winter weather.
They will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15. The zoo is also closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of their winter hours schedule..
The zoo is open Thursdays through Mondays, when they are not closed for weather, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
January 11th, 2024
