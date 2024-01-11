Oklahoma City Zoo Closes For Two Days Due To Incoming Inclement Weather

The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced that they are closing for two days due to inclement winter weather.

Thursday, January 11th 2024, 1:57 pm

OKLAHOMA CITY -

They will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 15. The zoo is also closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of their winter hours schedule..

The zoo is open Thursdays through Mondays, when they are not closed for weather, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on upcoming inclement weather, click here.

For more information on zoo closings, click here.
