By: News 9

How To Keep Your Skin Hydrated During Winter Weather

A viewer asks how to treat dry skin during colder months. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

When the temperatures drop below freezing, the air gets drier and we can all start to get dry skin as well.

First of all, you need to know your skin type to determine what products work best for you.

Also, you often need different moisturizers for your face and body.

For dry skin on the body, you can use body oils or body creams to help.

Lotions have alcohol in them to keep your hands from feeling greasy. But, when you have really dry skin, you should avoid lotions and stick with creams or ointments.

If you have eczema, creams may not be strong enough to treat your dry skin and you may prefer ointments like Vaseline or Aquaphor.

For your face, what works for you may not work for others. For oily, acne prone skin, you will want to avoid thick creams or oils in general and stick with lighter moisturizers. My personal favorite is Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel. This goes on very lightly and absorbs quickly. For those with dryer skin, you can use a thicker cream for the face like Oil of Olay, Aveeno or Cerave. There are also facial oils for those with very dry skin.

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to help hydrate your body as well.