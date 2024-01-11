How To Prep Your Home For Winter

As temperatures drop, an Ace Hardware employee says the best way to save money and prevent damage to your home is to be prepared.

With cold temperatures on the way, Ace Hardware has tips on how to keep your home prepped for winter.

Amber Covington from Ace Hardware says the best way to save money and prevent damage to your home is to be prepared.

"My team can get you fixed up for less than 50 dollars. We can make sure you have some basic necessities, so $50 is a lot more affordable, especially right after Christmas, than having to replace thousands of dollars of burst pipes," Covington said.

Some tips to get your home ready include:

Open the cabinets under the sink in the kitchen and bathroom to get warm air flowing to those pipes, and make sure the faucet is dripping. Cover outdoor faucets with a foam cover. Get a newer space heater with a topple turn-off button, and don't keep it close to anything flammable. Run a load of clothes in the washer to keep that water flowing through the pipes.





