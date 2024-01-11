Oklahoma City Museum of Art To Offer Free Admission Days, Blown Glass Exhibit

OKCMOA received a grant that allows them to offer free admission on certain days; right now, they are spotlighting an interactive exhibit they encourage people to come to see.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art announced access to its free admission every second Sunday of the month for everyone.

Today, the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch took a field trip to OKCMOA to learn more.

OKCMA was one of 64 in the nation to receive funding from the Art Bridges Foundation to increase access and engagement in art museums.

One of the exhibits they are excited to share is the Preston Singletary: Raven In The Box of Daylight.

Bryon Chambers said the sculptures are made entirely of blown glass and tell an interactive story.

"This exhibition, the whole story is about how light, how daylight is brought to the world by the Trickster Raven, and it unfolds from the very beginning when the raven is more of a spirit being and white. And throughout the story. Through his shenanigans. We end up here. He ends up being slightly punished and turns into the black raven we see today," Chambers said.

You can see the exhibit for free on Sunday, Jan. 14, and every second Sunday after that.

"Children ages 17 and under are always free to the museum. But with this grant, we're able to offer free admission to everyone every second Sunday," Chambers said.

To reserve tickets or learn more about exhibits, visit okcmoa.com