Oklahoma City Pretreating Roads Ahead Of Winter Weather

Oklahoma City crews are out getting the roads ready for the impending winter weather.

By: News 9

Tuesday, the metro had well over 100 crashes due to the winter storm. Oklahoma City street crews are prepping the roads to help prevent situations like that from happening .

Chris Daniels, Oklahoma City Street Superintendent says winter road preparations start in October.

Thursday, crews will pretreat city streets including bridges and overpasses with a brine mixture, which is a saltwater solution that includes beet juice.

“The brine solution we can pretreat as long as it’s not raining,” Daniels said. “We can put that down on the bridges and overpasses, so that it’s already on the road once the precipitation hits.”

Daniels says salt trucks will still be out, even though they are using a brine treatment, but they do not pretreat with salt because of high winds.

