1 Dead In Beckham County Oilfield Business Shooting

One person has died, and one person is in custody after a shooting in Beckham County.

Thursday, January 11th 2024, 4:23 pm

By: News 9


One person was killed in a shooting outside of an oilfield business in Beckham County.

Beckham County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in custody, and an investigation is underway.

No names have been released.

Merritt Road is shut down half a mile south of 7th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 11th, 2024

January 11th, 2024

January 11th, 2024

January 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024

January 12th, 2024