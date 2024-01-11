1 Dead In Beckham County Oilfield Business Shooting

One person has died, and one person is in custody after a shooting in Beckham County.

By: News 9

One person was killed in a shooting outside of an oilfield business in Beckham County.

Beckham County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in custody, and an investigation is underway.

No names have been released.

Merritt Road is shut down half a mile south of 7th Street.

