Local Designer Headlines OKC Home And Garden Show

Ashley Basnight, an Oklahoma designer, is headlining the Oklahoma City Home and Garden Show next weekend.

By: News 9

Basnight is known for her time on HGTV's "Battle On the Beach," and has grown a national following for her designs and do-it-yourself projects.

She visited us on The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about where she draws inspiration from and what to expect from the OKC Home and Garden Show.

She said one of her favorite design tips is to pull in color in her spaces. She also said it is important to do what you like and not necessarily follow the trends.

"I'm very bold. I use a lot of wallpaper colors. I love that it can make your room, you know, have a little pizazz without the high costs," Basnight said. "Do what you want to do, and your home is yours."

She said an easy way to spruce up a room is to paint an accent wall or experiment with texture.

"I love mixing patterns, textures really just, you know, going for it. And you know, that's kind of what I tell people to do is to go for it. Be brave, be bold. You know, just be yourself," Basnight said.

She talked about her time on "Battle Of The Beach" and how that experience helped her brand.

"I was able to work with my mentor, Ty Pennington. So, that was a super fun experience for me. You know, I had to do a lot of work, a lot of home renovations, but it was fun," Basnight said.

The OKC Home and Garden Show is on Jan. 19, for tickets or more information, CLICK HERE.