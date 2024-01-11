An Oklahoma woman shares her story of how reaching out to 988 changed her life.

‘That’s Our Mission:' How 988 Oklahoma Provides A Lifeline For Oklahomans Of All Abilities

-

Since its launch in July 2022, Oklahoma’s mental health lifeline has received more than 65,000 calls.

For one Oklahoma woman job loss had her feeling like she wasn’t enough. She said 988 made her feel seen and heard.

Conversations help form relationships. Kayla Moore lets her personality speak. She won’t apologize for who she is. “Embrace it because it is something that makes us powerful,” Moore said.

However, her life carries misfortune and misunderstanding. “You don’t really know what to do,” Moore said. “I don’t think anyone coulda prepared me for what the last three years have been for me,” Moore said.

Frequent job loss was hard for Moore to process. “Absolutely,” Moore said. “The stress. being in constant survival mode.”

Hope faded out of her life. “You start thinking, ‘Okay, maybe the world is better off without me,'” Moore said.

Moore turned to 988, Oklahoma’s mental health lifeline. “You have twenty-four-seven, free accessible care right now,” said Bonnie Camp, the director of public relations of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The lifeline catered to Moore, who lost most of her hearing when she was just a baby. She had stage four cancer at 13 months and chemotherapy took over 70 percent of her hearing away in both ears. Moore uses hearing aids, and she reads lips during conversations. Moore was able to text and use their video call option. “My disability is not a problem that needs to be solved. it’s part of who I am,” Moore said.

The ability to text a person trained to listen and help brought light back into Moore’s picture. Bonnie Campo with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health said everyone deserves to be heard. “That’s our mission,” Campo said. “We have to do those things.”

Moore found community. “It makes me not feel alone,” Moore said.

Oklahoma’s 988 allowed her to speak because the people at the end of the line were there to listen. “That’s kinda the whole definition of inclusion; including everyone,” Moore said.

Moore is building a nonprofit to strengthen mental health options for those with disabilities. She wants everyone who is struggling to know -- 988 is available for free around the clock.