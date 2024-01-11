Hot Seat Extra: The Fentanyl Crisis

In recent weeks, the media has begun to note the large increase in fentanyl overdoses, seizures and deaths related to the deadly and highly addictive drug. Recently, Don Kyle, CEO of the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, was my guest on Hot Seat to discuss the ominous trends and the elusive search for non-addicting pain relievers. Here is the extended version of that conversation.

Wednesday, January 10th 2024, 6:38 pm

By: Scott Mitchell


Oklahoma City -

In recent weeks, the media has begun to note the large increase in fentanyl overdoses, seizures and deaths related to the deadly and highly addictive drug. Recently, Don Kyle, CEO of the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, was my guest on Hot Seat to discuss the ominous trends and the elusive search for non-addicting pain relievers. Here is the extended version of that conversation.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 10th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024