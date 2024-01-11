Hot Seat Extra: The Fentanyl Crisis

In recent weeks, the media has begun to note the large increase in fentanyl overdoses, seizures and deaths related to the deadly and highly addictive drug. Recently, Don Kyle, CEO of the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa, was my guest on Hot Seat to discuss the ominous trends and the elusive search for non-addicting pain relievers. Here is the extended version of that conversation.

By: Scott Mitchell

