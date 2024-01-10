At Resthaven Cemetery, it was easy to see the impact Nilo Florence’s life had on those gathered around his graveside.

Oklahoma Marine Laid To Rest Months After Being Honored In Special Flag Raising Ceremony

An Oklahoma Marine who was honored by first responders in 2023 was laid to rest Wednesday at the age of 87.

It was a service the pastor said Nilo helped plan himself.

The memorial at Crossroads Assembly of God church featured music played by Florence. The music was part of the prison ministry he founded in 1988. The service even included a sermon Florence wrote just for this day.

“Service date TBD,” Pastor Gary Bohanon read at the top of the page. “He thought it through, folks.”

News 9 first met the 87-year-old Marine back in November.

A false alarm brought police and fire to his home. It was then they saw the tattered flag that hung atop the pole in his front yard.

Those first responders, along with members of the Marine Corp, arranged a special visit to deliver a new one. That was on the Marine Corp birthday.

“I’ve been to 70 of those Marine Corp birthdays. This was the most special one I’ve been to,” said Florence at the time.

He enlisted in the military branch 2 months before his 18th birthday in 1954.

The honor at his home came two months to the day from when he was laid to rest. Two months from the time the flag was raised, another was folded.

It may be rare for one to see the impact their life has on others, but at Resthaven Cemetery the impact of Nilo Florence’s life was easy to see.

While Florence and his wife of 65 years had no biological children of their own, friends and family say they were blessed with many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.