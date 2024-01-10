Norman's Max Westheimer Airport Announces New Restaurant

Wednesday, January 10th 2024, 3:14 pm
Norman’s Max Westheimer Airport has announced the addition of a restaurant to their terminal building.
The OK Diner is set to open at the airport sometime this spring, according to a Facebook post by the Max Westheimer Airport.
The OK Diner’s hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Max Westheimer Airport is located near North Flood Avenue and West Robinson Street.
The airport says they will have more information when they are done constructing the restaurant space.
