Norman's Max Westheimer Airport Announces New Restaurant

By: News 9

Norman’s Max Westheimer Airport has announced the addition of a restaurant to their terminal building.

The OK Diner is set to open at the airport sometime this spring, according to a Facebook post by the Max Westheimer Airport.

The OK Diner’s hours will be Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Max Westheimer Airport is located near North Flood Avenue and West Robinson Street.

The airport says they will have more information when they are done constructing the restaurant space.