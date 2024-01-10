Carpenter Square Theatre Celebrates 40 Seasons, 'Sheepdog' Opens This Month

The Carpenter Square Theatre is celebrating its 40th season and has more contemporary productions coming up this year.

Rick Allen Lippert, board of directors chair, and Rhonda Clark, executive artistic director, joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their upcoming performances of “Sheepdog” and the history of the theatre.

They describe Sheepdog as a topical romantic mystery,

“It concerns two police officers on the Cleveland police force and their romance but also an officer-involved shooting that affects their department and their personal lives very deeply,” Clark said.

They are celebrating 40 seasons this year and talked about the history of the OKC theatre, including a 2020 fire that caused for a rebuild.

“Carpenter Square Theater started in a warehouse, the Carpenter Paper Company warehouse on Robert S Kerr (Avenue), where the county jail now sits,” Lippert said. “We moved five times in our 40 years. We've been across the street. We've been down the street. We've always been downtown.”

In their current location, they were able to design themselves in a 1946 building that they say has everything they need.

“We've got the theater. We've got a beautiful art gallery. We've got Rehearsal Studios, storage, a scene shop,” Clark said. “And a bar!”

They said they are excited to celebrate 40 seasons and hope to continue hosting contemporary plays for many years to come.

Sheepdog opens on Jan. 19; for more information on tickets, CLICK HERE.