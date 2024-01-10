Suspect In Custody After Low-Speed Police Chase In OKC

Tuesday, January 9th 2024, 9:04 pm
A suspect is in custody after a low-speed chase in Oklahoma City, police said.
According to Oklahoma City police, the chase ended around Southwest 8th Street and Exchange Avenue.
Police confirm that the suspect hit a patrol vehicle during the chase. They say EMSA is on the scene checking him out before he goes to jail.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
