13-Year-Old Girl Regains Her Passion After Near Death Accident

Brayle Miller's horse riding accident changes her life forever - The untold story of a young equestrian's struggle to overcome adversity.

-

Brayle Miller practically grew up riding horses, that is until the accident.

“On August 26, 2017, we went to Alex, Oklahoma [and] they were having the extreme rodeo,” said Kelly Bridges, Brayle’s grandmother.

Brayle’s mother was barrel racing at the rodeo and seven-year-old Brayle was sitting on a horse that was tied to her grandmother’s horse. “Well, when they got done bullfighting, they set fireworks off,” said Bridges.

The fireworks were unexpected and scared all the horses. “I couldn’t hold on to the lead rope, and her horse took off,” said Bridges.

When they found Brayle, she was on the ground of the parking lot. “Her eyes were rolling kind of backward, she started throwing up, we knew that she had a brain injury, that she had hit her head pretty hard,” said Bridges.

She was Medi flighted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City. “She slowly started deteriorating on us and she went to sleep,” said Bridges.

The news from the doctors was not positive. “He said that I don’t know, I’ve never seen one survive, and then like reality hits,” said Bridges.

Brayle’s sleep would last eight days, and then her fighter kicked in. “Then she kind of slowly started waking up,” said Bridges.

Prayers answered but it would be a long road to recovery. “When she woke up, she lost her short-term memory, she couldn’t remember the alphabet,” said Bridges.

Brayle even had to relearn how to spell her name, and understandably she had a huge fear of horses, but that fear was short-lived.

Today Brayle still has some challenges but finds her comfort on her horse. “I love riding, I would ride every day,” said Brayle.

And she has quite the following making TikTok videos. “Just videos with my horses and my ponies,” said Brayle.

“I think she’s going to be ok,” said Bridges.

Now Brayle is doing extremely well, however, she is still undergoing therapy and has some challenges to overcome. Her big problem right now is being able to ride due to the cold.