How Long Does Botox Last? Is Lemon Juice A Safe Facial Product?

A viewer asks how long botox lasts in your skin and if lemon juice is safe to use on your face. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answers.

By: News 9

Botox is one of several brands of injectable medications that are used to decrease muscle movement. It has several uses including decreasing wrinkles on the face as well as being used to treat migraines, chronic neck spasms, hemifacial spasm, excessive sweating, and vaginismus.

It is considered very safe when used correctly and given by trained medical personnel. It temporarily relaxes and paralyzes the muscles that are injected and lasts for about three months.

Botox cosmetic, used for facial wrinkles, isn’t covered by insurance, but Botox Medical is covered by insurance for certain medical conditions.

As for lemon juice on your face, be careful. Vitamin C is wonderful for your skin, but straight lemon juice is very acidic and may burn or irritate your face. You can find wonderful and inexpensive vitamin C products over the counter which will be much safer for your face.

Stores like Ulta and Sephora can help you find a good vitamin C serum.

Companies like The Ordinary also have pharmaceutical grade vitamin C serum for under $15 as well.