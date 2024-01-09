Child Texts 911, Possibly Saving Her Mother's Life

A text sent to 911 possibly saved the lives of a mother and daughter experiencing abuse.

-

An 11-year-old girl is hailed a hero after police say she texted 911 potentially saving her mother’s life.

Her mother said that the text brought an end to the abuse that lasted several days. At their request, News 9 has concealed the identities of both the child and her mother.

Her mother's boyfriend was arrested two days following the incident in Bethany. “I don’t know what happened to make him start,” said the woman.

Beginning on Christmas Eve inside a Bethany home, the woman claimed she suffered unspeakable abuse at the hands of her boyfriend. “I had bruises everywhere, I had bruises up and down my legs, arms, chest, my face,” said the woman.

Over the next several days the woman said she dipped in and out of consciousness. Her 11-year-old daughter was watching and listening. “Sometimes I just cover my ears and go underneath the blanket,” said the child.

Unbeknownst to her mother the young girl said Denovas Daniels warned her what would happen if she called for help. “He would tell me that he would kill me and the dogs and bury us together in the backyard,” said the girl.

But on New Year's Day, the girl texted 911. “I said please come, abuse is happening. Please hurry. I can’t text anymore or call,” texted the girl.

Help was coming. “My message was sent and they said help is on the way,” said the girl. “I was really scared, but I didn’t want anything else to happen,” said the girl.

With police knocking on her front door, the woman said she leaped out of bed to answer the door. “I told them basically I’m like he’s in there and he’s going to kill me,” said the woman.

Bethany Police said Daniels slipped out the back door but was later arrested. The woman was hospitalized. “They did tell me that my nose was broken, they did tell me that my ribs were broken, they told me I had orbital fractures,” said the woman.

The mother said she was grateful for her daughter's bravery. “If it wasn’t for her I’d probably be dead right now,” said the woman.

This mother encourages anyone in her situation to get help. Daniels remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

The link to the mother and daughter's GoFundMe is listed below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-displaces-mom-seriously-injured?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer