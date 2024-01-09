OKC Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Officially Postponed

OKC Martin Luther King Jr. holiday parade on January 15, has been postponed because of the winter weather. The OKC MLK Alliance and the city have moved the event to the last weekend in January.

Tuesday, January 9th 2024, 10:43 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Parade planned for January 15, has been officially postponed due to inclement weather.

According to city officials, the parade will now take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Parade organizers OKC MLK Alliance will provide more info over the next few weeks.

Oklahoma City has the 3rd largest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in the United States, according to the OKC MLK Alliance. The OKC MLK Alliance has been organizing the parade and related events for 40 years.
