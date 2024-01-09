OKC Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Officially Postponed

Tuesday, January 9th 2024, 10:43 am
The Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Jr. Parade planned for January 15, has been officially postponed due to inclement weather.
According to city officials, the parade will now take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27. Parade organizers OKC MLK Alliance will provide more info over the next few weeks.
Oklahoma City has the 3rd largest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in the United States, according to the OKC MLK Alliance. The OKC MLK Alliance has been organizing the parade and related events for 40 years.
