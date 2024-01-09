OHP: Endangered Missing Alert Issued For 27-Year-Old

Monday, January 8th 2024, 6:28 pm
An Endangered Missing Persons alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 27-year-old man.
According to a post made by OHP, Aaron Stone was last seen in Del City. Stone is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
OHP stated that Stone was last seen wearing black shoes and a black shirt, and drives a 2003 black Infinity G35 3D.
OHP says that if you have information call 911.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
