OHP: Endangered Missing Alert Issued For 27-Year-Old

An endangered missing alert was issued by OHP for a 27-year-old male last seen in Del City.

By: News 9

An Endangered Missing Persons alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 27-year-old man.

According to a post made by OHP, Aaron Stone was last seen in Del City. Stone is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

OHP stated that Stone was last seen wearing black shoes and a black shirt, and drives a 2003 black Infinity G35 3D.

OHP says that if you have information call 911.

