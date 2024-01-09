Winter Weather: Tips, Tricks, And Resources

It's important to make sure you, your home, your belongings, and your loved ones are prepared for the winter weather in Oklahoma. News 9 has some tips, tricks, and resources to help you during these cold temperatures.

By: News 9

There are many things you can do to make sure you are ready for extreme winter weather. Below is a guide to get ready for below freezing temperatures and winter storms.

How To Prepare Your Home For Winter Weather

Plumbers are pushing preparation ahead of the cold winter weather.

There are a few days left to ensure homes are ready for the dangerous temperatures that lie ahead.

Bone-chilling temperatures in Oklahoma mean riding it out in homes whose bones aren’t always prepared. They are often homes that aren’t built like those in the northern midwest and northeast.

Insulation and preparation become the best protection against broken bank accounts and broken spirits. “We’re going to have a lot of burst pipes,” said Mike Kelley. Kelley founded Troops Refrigeration Heat and Air. As of November, the business also offers plumbing.

The division started a few months ahead of the coldest temperatures the state has seen in a few years. “We’re going to be busy this weekend,” says Kelley. “Pretty much all hands on deck.”

They are helping customers prepare for the cold from the outside in. “Anything that is connected to your hose bib - your hoses and that type of stuff - those will freeze back into your pipes and bust your pipes inside the wall,” says Kelley. “You can get an insulated cover that goes over your bib.”

Inside the home, opening cabinets can help exterior pipes get exposed to indoor heat. With a deep freeze, those pipes should lead to a dripping faucet. “Running water doesn’t freeze as easily as still water,” Kelley remarks.





Not doing so in a freeze could lead to a flood of regret and a flow of cash in the later thaw. “It could get into the many thousands, tens of thousands,” Kelley says of the cost. “Hopefully, you’re home when it happens so it stays local.”

Kelley, who built a business on keeping things cold, also has some advice for keeping your home warm.

That includes keeping doors closed and the home preheated. “Don’t set your temperatures where you think they will catch back up when you get home,” he says.

The home with Oklahoma bones that will soon stand against the arctic chill.

Make Sure Your Car Is Safe In Winter Weather





One way to help prevent having issues on the road is to make sure your vehicle is prepared for this winter weather.

Discount Tire store manager Luke Anderson joined News 9 to talk about what you should do to keep your vehicle maintained for this weather.

Click here for the full story.

Where Are Shelters Or Overflow Beds For Oklahoma City?

Overflow shelters in Oklahoma City will be open if temperatures are below freezing.

There will be several shelters with open beds for the homeless.

Those EMBARK rides to the shelters are free.

To learn more about updates on the current weather visit this page:

Oklahoma Winter Storm & Power Outages Update; Snow & Storms Arrive