Firefighters Put Out House Fire In Northeast Oklahoma City

Firefighters responded to and put out a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Monday, January 8th 2024, 5:15 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters responded to and put out a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The scene was near Interstate-35 and Northeast 10th Street.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of windows and the roof, according to a reporter who was on the scene. There is substantial damage to the home's roof.

Three people were home at the time of the fire, according to firefighters, everyone evacuated the home safely. They believe a space heater was the cause of the fire.

One firefighter was injured on the scene after falling off of a ladder, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
