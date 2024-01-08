The first thing you should do is see an oncologist who specializes in cancer treatment to discuss your options. You will never be refused treatment for a life-threatening illness, regardless of your finances.

By: News 9

Cancer Diagnosis But No Income: What Are My Options?

An 84-year-old viewer says they recently received a cancer diagnosis, but they don’t have the income to cover treatment costs. Doctor Lacy Anderson outlines a few options for the viewer.

The first thing you should do is see an oncologist who specializes in cancer treatment to discuss your options. You will never be refused treatment for a life-threatening illness, regardless of your finances.

There are often case managers and social workers who can help you with financial concerns. Sometimes the hospital will treat you for free and other times they can work with you to pay what you can. But it’s important to meet with a cancer specialist to discuss all your options.

If the cancer isn’t aggressive, they may just recommend watching it for now.

Chronic leukemias and prostate cancer may not get aggressive for many years and so these may not need treatment immediately.

Some people opt against aggressive cancer treatment or chemotherapy if they have other health conditions or because they are afraid the treatment will make them feel sick. Sometimes they opt out of treatment due to advanced age or poor health.

Just don’t make a decision until you have discussed all the options available to you.