How Can I Eat Healthier In 2024?

News 9's Health coach Dottie Small joined us at 9 a.m. to talk about a colorful way to make sure you are eating right.

By: News 9

It's a new year and many have made new year resolutions to improve their health.

Are Colorful Fruits And Vegetables The Healthier Option?

Dottie: So what is the first thing you think of or what is the first thing you notice when you see this plate of food?

Lacie: It's colorful.

Dottie: it's very colorful. That's exactly what I was expecting. So our brains are naturally attracted to color, even colorful foods. And before we get into what those colors mean, for our health, I want to be clear that when we go to the grocery store, we see colors everywhere, around the perimeter of the store along the aisles. Now when you see foods and boxes, or bags, those tend to be more processed than what we see in front of us. A lot of those foods also have colors. Those colors are very different than the ones in front of me the

Lacie: The colors on the boxes are very different than the actual food color.

Dottie: Yes, and not the actual boxes, but a lot of that processed foods, a lot of the processed foods use artificial coloring to do the exact same thing to our brain. So foods are naturally designed, I'm drawn to this and it Where do you look at here? Well, let's start with the first color of the rainbow. Okay, red, we have Apple, pomegranate pepper berries, I mean, the sky's the limit with any color that you're talking about. But when you see something rich in that red color, yes, be confident that that food is anti-inflammatory to our health. Bonus. Okay, the reason why that's so good is that a huge percentage of disease and illness stems from some form of inflammation in our body. So when you're eating those red foods, you're actively fighting against those. Interesting right Okay,

Lacie: Interesting, Okay give me another color out here.

Dottie: We'll go to orange peppers again, you'll see that common across the board. I'm a big fan of peppers, sweet potatoes, carrots, oranges. They're good for our vision. A lot of reproductive health and bonus, hair and skin. Yes, please,

Lacie: I'd eat more of that. So you're really focusing on, eating the rainbow essentially.

Dottie: Eating the rainbow. Now when it comes to yellow, banana, lemon, pineapple. Again, these are just examples of those colors. Of course, those tend to be good for our digestive health keeps things moving in a group and on to green avocados, grapes, broccoli, greens, and cucumbers, which are going to be good for our heart health. So which reds are as well, and then blues and purples, we're going to kind of loop those together. Those are mood boosters. They also tend to be high in antioxidants. So just overall disease-fighting foods. That's one of the reasons why it's really important to eat a lot of whole plant based foods. I'm not talking about a plant based diet, that's personal, but plant-based foods are going to build our immunity. It's going they are going to help our gut health which is directly associated with our brain health all intertwined so it's safe to say we'll be happier when we eat these foods.

Lacie: I love that and if you can't remember which thing does what just eat the rainbow and it's going to be good for you

Dottie: Incorporate a color. Get creative in the kitchen.