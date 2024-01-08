One person has died after being stabbed in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment on Dec. 23.

By: News 9

1 Dead After December Stabbing, Man Now Charged With Murder

-

One person has died after being stabbed in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment on Dec. 23, according to Oklahoma City Police.

The victim, Ricardo Ramos-Rangel, was transported to a hospital and died in surgery on Jan. 3, police say. The apartment is near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 122nd Street.

The suspect, Enrique Zarate-Cano, was arrested at the scene on assault complaints, and bonded out. Police now have a first-degree murder warrant for arrest for Zarate-Cano.

The Ramos-Rangel and Zarate-Cano were roommates that had an altercation leading up to the stabbing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.