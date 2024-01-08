Oklahomans With Down Syndrome Prepare For Annual Fashion Show

Friends from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about its upcoming fashion show.

By: News 9

Executive Director Sarah Soell and Model Josie Kohn are both a part of this year’s fashion show.

“The fashion show is all about our self advocates,” Soell said. “Show off their garments that they are designing to their likes and colors and sensory issues. So it's just a lot of fun. It's all about them. They really steal the show.”

For more information on the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma fashion show or to buy tickets, click here.