Man Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Oklahoma City

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at SW 59th St. and South Walker Avenue. According to police, a witness to the crash stopped at a green light to let the victim cross the street. Another car headed east did not see the man, and hit him as it passed.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said. Police said that the vehicle that struck the man was found just north of the scene with significant damage to the passenger side windshield.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.