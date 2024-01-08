Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Crash In Oklahoma City

A driver is in custody following a pursuit that ended with a crash in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Sunday, January 7th 2024, 10:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said the crash was at NW 10th St. and Meridian Avenue where authorities had to do a TVI on the vehicle to end the pursuit.

Police said the chase began on NW 122nd Street. It's unclear what started the pursuit but authorities claim the vehicle is stolen.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

