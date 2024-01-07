Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Teenage Son In Oklahoma City

Saturday, January 6th 2024, 7:24 pm
An Oklahoma City father was jailed and accused of shooting his teenage son in the knee.
Police said Michael Andress was arguing with his 16-year-old son when he allegedly shot him.
Records indicate the father claimed he wanted to scare the victim and fired the gun as a warning shot.
His son is expected to be OK, Andress is currently out on a $100,000 bond and faces one count of child abuse by injury and one for child neglect.
January 6th, 2024
January 5th, 2024
January 5th, 2024
January 4th, 2024
January 8th, 2024
January 7th, 2024
January 7th, 2024
January 7th, 2024