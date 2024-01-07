Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Teenage Son In Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma City father was jailed and accused of shooting his teenage son in the knee.

Saturday, January 6th 2024, 7:24 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police said Michael Andress was arguing with his 16-year-old son when he allegedly shot him.

Records indicate the father claimed he wanted to scare the victim and fired the gun as a warning shot.

His son is expected to be OK, Andress is currently out on a $100,000 bond and faces one count of child abuse by injury and one for child neglect.

