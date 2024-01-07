Senator Greg Treat's Son Hospitalized Following Crash Involving Canadian County Deputy

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said his eldest son is hospitalized and recovering after a crash that injured a Canadian County Deputy.

Saturday, January 6th 2024, 6:54 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said his eldest son is hospitalized and recovering after a crash that injured a Canadian County Deputy.

It happened Friday on I-40 and Garth Rd.

In a post to social media on Saturday, Treat said his son Mason was pulled over by the deputy when another motorist slammed into his vehicle.

Investigators said they believe the driver responsible for the crash was exhausted and may have fallen asleep.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the deputy, Jose Mendoza.

That link can be found HERE.

