Major Movie Being Translated To Muscogee Language

A movie that's been translated to 42 different languages, is now being worked on by local producers right here in Oklahoma. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Muscogee nation members in today's Something Good.

The original movie has been seen by over a billion people, and now local producers are working right here in Oklahoma to reach a new audience.

The movie is called “The Savior". Originally released in 2014 in Arabic, today the movie has been translated into forty-two different languages making it the most popular movie about Jesus outside the United States.

With all the success and all the translations three years ago, a local pastor started the process for a personal translation. “Brother Bill Barnett approached the company that owned this movie and said Hey I really want a movie that tells the story of Jesus in my language,” said movie director Aaron Hanzel.

That language is Muscogee, and Barnett’s request wasn’t small. “My dad was always someone who thought big,” said Jennifer Barnett, Bill Barnett’s daughter.

Bill Barnett was a local pastor, and before his passing, he was a proud member of the Muscogee nation and sought to preserve the Muscogee language. “It is getting lower, it is a much greater push now for people to learn,” said Barnett.

After three years, the movie is now being translated to the Muscogee language, right here in Oklahoma. “It’s challenging for a language that, you know, you’ll run into words that are longer or shorter than we have in English,” said Hanzel.

It’s a tedious process with precise timing for every line. “We have people come in that are native speakers of Muscogee, to be able to come In and voice characters that are in the movie,” said Hanzel.

For Jennifer, being a part of her dad’s vision means everything. “For me to have a minor role in it is an honor,” said Barnett.

They all understand the challenges. “That we have done a good job of preserving the language,” said Hanzel.

Also, the importance of what they are a part of. “I hope that the story of Jesus is communicated well,” said Hanzel.

“This is a story that has changed people's lives all over the world,” said Barnett.

There is still a lot of work to be done with the translation they hope to have it complete by Easter weekend.