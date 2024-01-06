Metro Man Given Two Life Sentences For SW OKC Deadly Hit-And-Run

A metro man was given a double life sentence on Friday for the killing of a woman in a hit-and-run crash in 2022.

-

A judge handed down a double life sentence on Friday to a metro man for killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash in November 2022. The punishment came as a shock not only to Jeffery Hill’s family but to the victim’s family.

The judge did not go light on the 62-year-old man even after his family asked for mercy. Hill was a no-show for a hearing in October and shortly after took a guilty plea. “We were shocked,” said Julia Broderson, the victim’s sister. “We weren’t expecting a life sentence.”

Justice for the loss of a sister and daughter. Kesia Godwin was killed in 2022 while crossing a road in southeast Oklahoma City. A motorcycle was left at the scene, but the driver was nowhere to be found. Police say Jeffrey Hill turned himself in several days later and investigators determined Hill was speeding at the time of the crash.“That’s the first time we heard that,” said Paula Farrell, victim’s mother, “60 to 65 miles an hour and she was five foot two, just a little thing.”

The accused killer stood before the judge on Friday to hear his punishment. A tearful Hill apologized for his actions. “It was good to hear him apologize for killing Kesia,” said Broderson. “It doesn’t bring her back, but it does help inside.”

Godwin’s mother said she was able to look Hill in the eyes at the sentencing. “I really do think he felt bad about it because those weren’t fake tears,” said Farrell.

Godwin's family expressed relief they would not have to sit through a trial. They did read victim impact statements at the sentencing. “I needed him to know I had forgiven him and there is no hate in my heart whatsoever,” said Farrell.

Hill left the courtroom to serve two life sentences. One was for the charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and the other was for driving without a valid license. “It’s altered the lives of his children,” said Broderson. “He’s now going to spend the rest of his life in prison. It’s really destroyed a bunch of people.”

Hill’s family was not happy with the judge’s sentencing and did not comment on camera after leaving the courtroom. Hill was scheduled for a one-year review next January.