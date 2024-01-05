Report: Southwestern & Chesapeake Planning $17 Billion Merger

A Wall Street Journal article states that two large natural gas producers could merge as soon as next week.

Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Energy are close to a merger and would be nearly a $17 billion company ranking and one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S.

The article states that both companies' stocks increased in October after Reuters reported that Chesapeake had approached Southwestern about a possible merger deal.

Combined, Chesapeake and Southwestern produced about 7.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day in the third quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The two producers combined would compete with the largest natural gas producer in the U.S., EQT.

