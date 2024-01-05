Elk City Police Officer Charged On Child Abuse Allegations

Friday, January 5th 2024, 2:58 pm

By: News 9


An Elk City police officer, Colt Lowry was indicted by a Texas grand jury on allegations of child abuse, according to a press release from Elk City Police Department.

The press release states that the alleged child abuse 'allegedly occurred around June 2022 in Wheeler County Texas."

Lowry surrendered himself to Texas authorities for arraignment and bond, the release stated.

Elk City Police stated that Lowry was placed on administrative leave until further notice.
