Pet Of The Week: Cornbread

Cornbread, a blind 3-month-old puppy, is our Pet Of The Week.

By: News 9

Cornbread is a 3-month-old puppy that loves to cuddle, snuggle, give kisses, and play for hours.

Cornbread is blind due to a double merle gene, which can cause blindness and hearing impairment, but that hasn't stopped him from exploring and playing.

Cornbread enjoys chewing things and likes having toys to play with.

He can be unsure of new places at first, but with the help of treats and patience, he adjusts to his surroundings well.

He would do best in a home that has had blind dogs before or one that is willing to work with him on verbal commands.

The Oklahoma Humane Statewide Initiative is offering low-cost flu vaccinations on January 20th at Bar K.

They will be offering canine flu vaccinations for $50 and other low-cost vaccinations for dogs available.

To make an appointment, scan this QR code, select the Bar K clinic option, and scroll to January 20th.