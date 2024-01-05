Cleveland Co. Deputy Hits Pedestrian With Car In 'Minor Incident'

Friday, January 5th 2024, 4:20 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The crash happened near James Garner Avenue and West Main Street, the sheriff's office says.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff's office.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the incident and the deputy involved is on administrative leave until the investigation is over.
