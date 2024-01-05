1 Deputy Injured In I-40 Accident, Transported To Hospital

A Canadian County deputy has been transported to the hospital after a collision on Interstate 40 Westbound near Garth Brooks Boulevard, officials say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop when an oncoming vehicle sideswiped the deputy’s truck, sending the deputy flying into a ditch.

Troopers arrived to find the deputy in the ditch.

The deputy was transported to the hospital.

OHP is investigating and talking to the drivers of the initial traffic stop and the vehicle that struck the Deputy.

There is no update on the deputy's condition.

There was a heavy presence of police and other emergency crews on the scene, which caused a traffic backup.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



