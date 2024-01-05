Crews Remove Overturned Semi Truck On I-44 In OKC

Two people were in the semi truck and one was transported to the hospital, police said.

Friday, January 5th 2024, 5:50 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews worked to remove a semi truck from I-44 westbound after it overturned in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-44 westbound where I-44 makes the curve south at 39th Street in Oklahoma City.

Two people were in the semi truck and one was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police said the driver was likely driving too fast for the wet weather conditions.

The road was partially closed for an hour Friday morning as crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024

January 5th, 2024